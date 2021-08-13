Left Menu

England's COVID R number estimate tightens, could be below 1

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 18:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The estimated range for England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has narrowed further and could be below one, Public Health England said on Friday, suggesting cases may no longer be growing exponentially.

The estimated R value range was 0.8 to 1.0, compared to 0.8 to 1.1 in last week's data. That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people.

