England's COVID R number estimate tightens, could be below 1

The estimated range for England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has narrowed further and could be below one, Public Health England said on Friday, suggesting cases may no longer be growing exponentially.

The estimated R value range was 0.8 to 1.0, compared to 0.8 to 1.1 in last week's data. That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people.

