Pregnant, lactating women to get Covid vaccine at their check-up facilities in Delhi

Pregnant and lactating women will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinics where they go for their ante-natal and post-natal check-ups, according to an official order issued by the Delhi government.

This means that lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

Advertisement

''In order to enhance coverage of vulnerable cohort of pregnant and lactating women, it is directed that their COVID-19 Vaccination may be done at the health facility site where they report for their regular ANC/PNC check-up, on the designated days of the week,'' the order said.

The medical officer and the vaccinator are already present in the health facility along with the vaccines, as these centres also serve as cold chain points, it said.

''Vaccination shall be done through Co-WIN portal in walk-in mode. Training of vaccinator for conduct of these sessions on Co-WIN must be ensured. All efforts must be made to keep the vaccine wastage to the minimum,'' the order said.

Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Chairman Anurag Kundu said lactating women would have to face issues since they would have to step out for the vaccination of their children and then again step out for their own vaccination and also face the hassle of registering on Co-WIN portal.

''Based on @DCPCR's recommendations, the Delhi Govt's Health Department has issued orders allowing lactating mothers to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19 at the centres (& the same day) meant for children's routine immunisation. They no longer need to make separate visits now,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)