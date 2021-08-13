Left Menu

Mumbai reports 285 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai reported 285 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 7,38,807 and death toll to 15,979, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The financial capital of the country witnessed a slight increase in new cases. On Thursday, it had recorded 279 new infections and seven fatalities.

Notably, on the fifth day in a row, the daily rise in infections remained below 300. The daily deaths due to the pandemic in the city dipped below five for the third time this month.

With 37,052 coronavirus tests conducted in the city since Thursday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 85,80,084, the official said.

The total of recovered patients increased to 7,17,452 with 261 persons getting discharged from hospitals.

Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent while there are 2,946 active COVID-19 cases in the city now.

The average doubling rate -- period during which the caseload doubles -- has climbed to 1,853 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 6 to 12 was 0.04 per cent. There are only two containment zones in slums and chawls whereas the number of sealed buildings is down to 30.

