Britain records 32,700 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 20:39 IST
Britain records 32,700 new COVID-19 cases, 100 deaths
Britain recorded 32,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 100 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to government data. That compares with 33,074 new cases and 94 deaths on Thursday.

The data also showed that 47.2 million people have had a first dose of a vaccine and 40.2 million have had two.

