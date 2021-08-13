Italy reports 45 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,409 new cases

Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,409 from 7,270. Italy has registered 128,379 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.43 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,033 on Friday, up from 2,975 a day earlier. There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 369 from a previous 352.

Some 225,486 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 216,969, the health ministry said.

