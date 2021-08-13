Nepal to get 4 million Moderna COVID vaccines under GAVI

Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:10 IST
The Nepal government on Friday signed a deal with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, to procure 4 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine will be imported under the World Bank's financing, according to a press statement by World Bank, Nepal office.

“Nepal is the second country globally to have completed agreements with GAVI to procure 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines, under the World Bank financing, through the COVAX cost-share option,'' the statement read. Gavi is a global, public–private health partnership.

''Nepal is an early mover in utilising the COVAX cost-share scheme, and I am pleased to note that we have finalised an arrangement, despite challenging circumstances, to bring safe and highly effective vaccines to Nepal,'' said Health Minister Umesh Shrestha.

''Moderna vaccines have helped expand options for vaccination among Nepalis above 12 years of age and fast-track Nepal's progress towards a safer post-COVID world,'' he said.

''Delivery of these vaccines is expected to start by March 2022 and will contribute to Nepal's goal to vaccinate at least 72 per cent of its population, as well as children 12 to 17 years of age for whom the Moderna vaccine is deemed safe and effective,'' the World Bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nepal reported 3,915 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's case load to 800,256, the Health Ministry said.

The death rose to 10,239 after 27 COVID-related deaths were reported in the same period. Currently, Nepal has 38,798 active COVID-19 cases.

