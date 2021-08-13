CDC says authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters not applicable to J&J shot
13-08-2021
The authorization of an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel.
