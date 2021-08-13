Left Menu

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses cross 53 crore in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:17 IST
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses cross 53 crore in India: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 53 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

On Friday, 55,91,675 vaccine doses were administered, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 30,31,275 first doses and 4,92,283 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday.

Cumulatively, 19,12,12,891 people in the 18-44 years category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,44,57,719 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

As on day 210 of the vaccination drive, a total 55,91,675 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 43,63,276 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 12,28,399 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021