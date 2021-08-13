C'garh sees 77 COVID-19 cases, no death reported for 2nd consecutive day

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,03,614 on Friday with the addition of 77 new cases, while no death was reported from the infection for the second consecutive day, leaving the toll unchanged at 13,545, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,88,646 after 63 people were discharged from hospitals and 100 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 1,423 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported two new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,800, including 3,139 deaths. Bastar recorded 11 new cases, Jashpur eight and Bijapur five, among other districts. With 40,098 samples being examined during the day, the total number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,18,75,074,'' the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,614, new cases 77, death toll 13,545, recovered 9,88,646, active cases 1,423, tests today 40,098, total tests 1,18,75,074.

