PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:19 IST
J-K L-G Sinha to honour Covid warriors in I-Day
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha will honour 50 Covid warriors on Independence Day for their selfless services in managing the pandemic, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The union territory handled the COVID-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide care to patients suffering from the disease, he said.

Sufficient measures were taken by the Health and Medical Education Department, which included increasing bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity or availability, ensuring supply of drugs and consumables, and management of protocols or directions issued by Centre from time to time, the official said.

An effective mechanism was also adopted for vaccination which helped to contain the infection further, he added.

The official said the L-G has decided to honour 50 healthcare workers (Covid warriors) with certificates of appreciation on Independence Day, recognising the selfless services rendered by them in managing the pandemic.

Sinha said the way healthcare workers vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking 18-20 kilometre has set a new benchmark for the entire country.

''These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic.

''With the day and night efforts of these healthcare warriors, J-K was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and the mortality rate within controllable limits,'' Sinha said.

''I would like to convey gratitude to them on behalf of entire Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added.

