89 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,99,846, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 16,334.

The number of active cases rose to 568 as against 533 on Thursday.

Amritsar reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 12 in Kapurthala and 10 in Mohali.

With 53 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,944, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 62,024, according to the medical bulletin.

The count also includes eight cases which were not reported earlier.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 811 in Chandigarh.

The number of active cases in the city is 42 while the overall recovery figure has now reached 61,171.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

