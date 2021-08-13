Left Menu

J-K Governor to honour 50 Covid Warriors on Independence Day

Appreciating the services rendered by the Health Care Warriors, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has decided to honour 50 Health Care Workers (Covid Warriors) with Certificate of Appreciation on 75th Independence Day.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:09 IST
J&K Governor to honour 50 Covid Warriors on August 15. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Appreciating the services rendered by the Health Care Warriors, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has decided to honour 50 Health Care Workers (Covid Warriors) with Certificate of Appreciation on 75th Independence Day. "Sufficient measures were taken by the Health & Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen availability, ensuring the supply of drugs & consumables and management of protocols," said Sinha.

The effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further. "These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members. With the efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits," Lt Governor added.

Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir handled the Covid-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide Care and Cure to the patients suffering from Covid-19 in both waves. (ANI)

