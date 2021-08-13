Use past learning to tackle third Covid wave: J-K LG Sinha to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed the officials to apply learning from the past to be prepared to tackle the future challenge of an anticipated third wave of COVID-19.

Sinha chaired a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

While taking a detailed assessment of the district-wise Covid containment measures and the vaccination and other steps to effectively tackle the spread of the coronavirus, the Lt Governor asked the officials concerned to apply the learning from the past and prepare themselves to tackle the future challenge of a possible third wave, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha suggested a host of measures to complement the ongoing Covid containment efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

With full capacity utilisation of the vaccination, raising information, education and communication (IEC) and enforcement level, strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour, increasing surveillance activities, scaling up of testing and contact-tracing, the UT will emerge as a winner in the fight against the global pandemic, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor passed specific directions for putting extra efforts and taking innovative measures for achieving 100 per cent inoculation of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-44 age group.

Sinha asked the civil and police administration to maintain close coordination to ensure on-ground implementation of Covid control measures and adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

During the meeting, additional chief secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, informed the chair that Srinagar has achieved 98 per cent vaccination coverage of first dose in 45 and above age group, while Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur have achieved 97, 96, and 97 per cent coverage respectively.

All 20 Districts UT are in the green zone according to the benchmarks set for assessing the coronavirus situation, Dulloo added.

