CDC: 1M in US got coronavirus booster shots

US health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorised for people with weakened immune systems.About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 23:53 IST
About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own. About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It's not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised. The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

