Australia's Victoria reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state on Saturday reported 21 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 15 a day earlier, while Melbourne, the state capital, is in its second week of an extended lockdown. Of the new cases, 10 have spent time outside while infectious, the state's health department said. All cases were linked to a current outbreak.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to nearly 7 million people, entered into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on Aug. 5, weeks after a brief exit to the last one.

