China on Saturday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Aug. 13, down for the fourth consecutive day, offering fresh signs that a month-long outbreak may be waning.

Updated: 14-08-2021 07:29 IST
China's new locally transmitted COVID cases down for the 4th straight day

China on Saturday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Aug. 13, down for the fourth consecutive day, offering fresh signs that a month-long outbreak may be waning. The country reported 66 coronavirus infections in the mainland, down from 99 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. There were 36 imported cases.

The number of locally transmitted cases fell from 47 a day earlier to the lowest since July 30. China reported 19 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 34 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported. As of Friday, mainland China had recorded 94,326 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Many local cases in the current outbreak, the most widespread since the initial epidemic in the spring of 2020, have been traced to a handful of infections uncovered in Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province in late July. The spread of the Delta variant in China has prompted the activation of epidemic containment protocols including mass testing, demarcating neighbourhoods deemed risky and restricting movement in affected cities.

