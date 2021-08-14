Left Menu

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 09:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India reported 38,667 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Saturday.

Daily COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 478, health ministry data showed. Total cases rose to 32.12 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

