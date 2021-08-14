India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 09:47 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 38,667 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Saturday.
Daily COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 478, health ministry data showed. Total cases rose to 32.12 million.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- India
Advertisement