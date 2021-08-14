Left Menu

Philippines reports second-biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:30 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Saturday recorded 14,249 new coronavirus cases, the new second-largest daily increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to 1.727 million, while deaths have reached 30,070, after reporting 233 additional casualties.

Active cases, at 98,847, was at a near four-month high, government data showed.

