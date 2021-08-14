Tokyo new daily coronavirus cases at 5,094 on Saturday
Tokyo's new daily coronavirus cases hit 5,094 on Saturday, a day after marking a record of 5,773, the Tokyo government said. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged people to refrain from travelling as COVID-19 cases spiked to record highs in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system.
