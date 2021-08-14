Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:33 IST
Tokyo new daily coronavirus cases at 5,094 on Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo's new daily coronavirus cases hit 5,094 on Saturday, a day after marking a record of 5,773, the Tokyo government said. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged people to refrain from travelling as COVID-19 cases spiked to record highs in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

