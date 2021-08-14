Left Menu

China administered 1.84 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 13

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:36 IST
China administered 1.84 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 13
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has administered a total of 1.84 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 13, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

On Aug. 13, about 11.93 million doses were administered, according to a Reuters calculation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021