China administered 1.84 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 13
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:36 IST
- Country:
- China
China has administered a total of 1.84 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 13, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
On Aug. 13, about 11.93 million doses were administered, according to a Reuters calculation.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission
Advertisement