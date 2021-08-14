Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:45 IST
Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hit new record
Russia reported a new record of 819 daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 169,683.

The Russian coronavirus task force also said it had confirmed 22,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 6,579,212.

Daily cases in Russia decreased after a peak in July, which authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

