Left Menu

Egypt gets new AstraZeneca vaccine batch via COVAX

Egypt received a new batch of about 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through the global COVAX initiative, the health ministry said late on Friday. The new shipment, the third of its kind, brings the total number of AstraZeneca shots received by Egypt via COVAX to about 4.3 million doses. COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:50 IST
Egypt gets new AstraZeneca vaccine batch via COVAX
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt received a new batch of about 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through the global COVAX initiative, the health ministry said late on Friday. The new shipment, the third of its kind, brings the total number of AstraZeneca shots received by Egypt via COVAX to about 4.3 million doses.

COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines. Egypt has also received shipments of the Sputnik, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson shots. It also recently began locally producing Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines.

The government said in June it aims to vaccinate 40% of the 100 million population by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021