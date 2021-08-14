Left Menu

Bengal logs 705 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

The tally in COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 15,37,890 on Saturday as 705 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the pandemic in the state to 18,291, a health department bulletin said.North 24 Parganas district again registered the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by Kolkata at 82 and Darjeeling recorded the third highest figure of infection on a day at 79, it said.Darjeeling and Nadia both topped the list of single day fatalities with four deaths, followed by Jalpaiguri which registered three deaths.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:38 IST
Bengal logs 705 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

The tally in COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 15,37,890 on Saturday as 705 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the pandemic in the state to 18,291, a health department bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district again registered the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by Kolkata at 82 and Darjeeling recorded the third highest figure of infection on a day at 79, it said.

Darjeeling and Nadia both topped the list of single day fatalities with four deaths, followed by Jalpaiguri which registered three deaths. Two deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

It said the state now has 10,078 active COVID-19 cases, down by 31 from the previous day.

Altogether 15,09,521 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 721 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.16 per cent.

The bulletin said West Bengal has so far tested over 1,63,44,033 samples for COVID-19, including 43,320 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 1.63 per cent.

A 4,45,166 people were vaccinated on Saturday taking the cumulative vaccination figure to 3,37,66,547, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021