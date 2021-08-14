Left Menu

42 new Covid cases in UP, another death

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:00 IST
One more person succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the death toll to 22,783, while the infection tally mounted to 17,08,918 on Saturday with 42 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

One death was reported from Kaushambi district, the UP government said in the statement here.

Seven of the fresh cases were reported from Prayagraj, while three each were registered in Maharajganj and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In the past 24 hours, 64 COVID-19 patients in the state recovered from the disease, taking the count of recoveries to 16,85,689.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 446, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 2.38 lakh samples in the state were tested for COVID-19, while so far more than 6.88 crore samples have been tested, the statement said.

