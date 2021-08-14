Italy reports 34 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 7,188 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 7,188 from 7,409.

Italy reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 7,188 from 7,409. Italy has registered 128,413 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.435 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,101 on Saturday, up from 3,033 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 35 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 372 from a previous 369.

Some 254,006 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 225,486, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

