Guj sees 25 COVID-19 cases; record 6.18 lakh vaccine doses administered

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:59 IST
Guj sees 25 COVID-19 cases; record 6.18 lakh vaccine doses administered
Gujarat on Saturday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,166, while the day also saw the state administering vaccine doses against the infection to a record 6.18 lakh people, an official said.

With the discharge of 18 people during the day, the recovery count stood at 8,14,903, which is 98.76 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with an active caseload of 185, up from 178 on Friday, he informed.

The toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,078 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, the official added.

An official release said a single-day record of 6.18 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of jabs administered so far to 3.98 crore.

No new case, death or recovery was reported in the adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory with a caseload of 10,627, recovery count of 10,619 and active tally of four. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,166, new cases 25, deaths 10,078 discharged 8,14,903 active cases 185 and people tested so far - figures not released.

