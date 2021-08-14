Left Menu

Delhi’s stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for 6 days: Bulletin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 22:51 IST
Delhi's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for 6 days: Bulletin
The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for six days, the city government said on Saturday, adding that over 1,20,541 vaccine doses were administered the previous day.

As of Saturday morning, Delhi had 6,87,150 coronavirus vaccines in its balance stock, of which, 3,96,110 doses were of Covishield and 2,91,040 of Covaxin, according to the Covid vaccination bulletin issued by the government.

A total of 1,20,541 doses were administered on Thursday, including 74,755 first doses, it said.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1.13 crore doses -- 81,60,782 first doses and 31,97,481 second doses.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,77,496 doses daily, the bulletin stated.

The city health department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it would take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the novel coronavirus infection at the ''present rate of vaccine supply''.

PTI MG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

