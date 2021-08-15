Brazil registers 926 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday
Brazil registered 926 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 31,142 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 568,788 coronavirus deaths and 20,350,142 total confirmed cases.
