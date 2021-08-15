Mexico records 23,642 new coronavirus cases, 753 more deaths

Mexico recorded 23,642 more confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 753 deaths on Saturday, according to health ministry data, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 3,091,971 and the overall death toll to 248,167.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

