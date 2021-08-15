PM Modi lauds scientists, says India doesn't need to depend on others for COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists and said that it is the result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India does not need to depend on any other nation for COVID-19 vaccines. Delivering the customary address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said: "In every country's development journey, a point comes when a country re-defines itself and takes itself forward with a new pledge. Indians have fought COVID with a lot of patience. Our healthcare workers, frontline workers and the vaccine makers and said that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, cleaning workers, vaccine makers - everyone who has worked diligently to serve people during the COVID pandemic, deserve our gratitude."

"Indians have fought this battle with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It is a result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India does not need to depend on any other nation for vaccines," the Prime Minister said in his address. PM Modi further said, "We had spent so long getting the polio vaccine! When the entire world was facing a pandemic, how long would India need to get a vaccine? But today, we can proudly say that the World's Largest Vaccine Programme is running in India. Over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered."

The Prime Minister also called on to the nation and said, "We must get to work right now. The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times." On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

