Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

The Philippines' health ministry said on Sunday it has detected the first case of COVID-19's Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organization classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)