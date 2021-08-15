Left Menu

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Updated: 15-08-2021 13:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Philippines' health ministry said on Sunday it has detected the first case of COVID-19's Lambda variant in the country, and reminded the public to strictly observe minimum public health standards.

The World Health Organization classifies Lambda as a "variant of interest", which was first identified in Peru in December, as laboratory studies showed it has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

