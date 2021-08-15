Puducherry adds 79 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,22,282

The union territory of Puducherry registered 79 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,22,282, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday. The 79 RPT 79 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,022 samples, the Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said. The cases were spread over Puduchery (41), Karaikal (17), Yanam (one) and Mahe (20).

He said the number of active cases stood at 929 with 201 in hospitals and the remaining 728 in home isolation. As many as 85 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the overall recoveries in the union territory stood at 1,19,548. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.97 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 97.76 per cent respectively. One patient, a 60-year old man hailing from Puducherry, succumbed to the infection as the toll went up to 1,805. The Department of Health has so far tested 15.79 lakh samples and has found 13.40 lakh of them to be negative, he said. The Department has so far vaccinated 31,044 healthcare workers and 22,811 frontline workers. As many as 5.46 lakh people coming under the group of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated so far. In all, 7.63 lakh people who included those who have received the second dose have been covered under vaccination programme so far.

