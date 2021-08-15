Delhi reports 53 COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took its tally to 14,37,091, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 percent, according to a health department bulletin.

No fresh deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 25,069, the bulletin said.

So far, 14.11 lakh patients have recovered in the city, it said.

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent and one death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)