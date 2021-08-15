Left Menu

Delhi reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported as many as 53 new cases of COVID-19, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported as many as 53 new cases of COVID-19, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday. The positivity rate remained at 0.08 per cent, as the national capital reported the new cases.

As many as 18 persons have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, while no death was recorded in the past 24 hours as per the health bulletin. With this, the total recoveries have gone up to 14,11,509, while the death toll has mounted to 25,069 and the case fatality rate currently is at 1.74 per cent.

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 513 while the cumulative caseload has reached 14,37,091. As per the Delhi government data, 65,007 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 45,971 RT-PCR tests and 19,036 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,46,80,983.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 15,77,09 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital in the last 24 hours. With new beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital, the cumulative vaccination tally in Delhi went up to 1,14,99,675. (ANI)

