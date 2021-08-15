Left Menu

Telangana records 245 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI): Telangana on Sunday recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, taking the tally to 6,52,380 and the toll to 3,842.

The number of active cases stood at 7,268, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 52 cases followed by Karimnagar (30) and Nalgonda (17).

Three districts--Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool and Yadadri-Bhongir, recorded zero cases.

A total of 50,126 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,33,94,678.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 582 people being cured, taking the total number to 6,41,270.

The recovery rate and Case Fatality Rate in the state was 98.29 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.44 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

