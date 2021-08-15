Left Menu

Arizona reports 3,000 fresh COVID cases

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:30 IST
Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

The state's seven-day rolling averages for cases and deaths also continued to rise along with virus-related hospitalisations. The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 1,601 hospitalisations as of Thursday, along with 3,418 additional cases and 27 more deaths.

In another development, the superintendent of the Scottsdale Unified School District said increased spread of COVID-19 threatens to end in-person learning.

Also, the Salt-River Pima-Community Indian Community announced residents and visitors must help curb spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks while visiting government offices, businesses and schools on the tribe's Phoenix-area reservation.

