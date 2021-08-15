Left Menu

Washington Health Department recommends third vaccine dose for severely weak immune systems

The Washington Department of Health recommended a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with severely weakened immune systems.The recommendation Saturday comes as the delta variant surges in the country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:31 IST
The Washington Department of Health recommended a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with severely weakened immune systems.

The recommendation Saturday comes as the delta variant surges in the country. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that immunocompromised Americans can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for better protection.

The FDA's announcement applies to about 3% of U.S. adults who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

