Italy reports 19 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,664 new cases

Italy reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 34 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 5,664 from 7,188. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 384 from a previous 372. Some 160,870 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 254,006, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 34 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 5,664 from 7,188. Italy has registered 128,432 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.44 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,162 on Sunday, up from 3,101 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 384 from a previous 372.

Some 160,870 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 254,006, the health ministry said.

