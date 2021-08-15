Left Menu

Mathura district health infra upgraded

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:55 IST
Mathura district health infra upgraded
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma Sunday inaugurated an oxygen plant in the Mathura hospital, upgrading the district health infrastructure ahead of the much-feared third COVID-19 wave.

In the runup to the third possible wave which is predicted to affect children more, the hospital is also setting up a pediatric ICU, Mathura's Chief Medical Superintendent Mukund Bansal told reporters on Sunday after the inauguration of the oxygen plant by Sharma.

While the oxygen plant was set up from the contribution from Sharma’s MLALAD fund, BJP’s Mathura MP Hema Malini is financing the establishment of the pediatric ICU in the hospital from her MPLAD fund, Dr Bansal said.

With the inauguration of the oxygen plant and subsequent addition of 70 oxygen beds, the hospital has become fully self-reliant for the life-saving gas, the CMS said, adding the hospital’s oxygen plant has the capacity to generate 667 litres of the gas per minute.

The hospital has already begun administering the gas to needy patients, he said, adding 12 oxygen beds have been kept in the hospita's emergency ward, and, if required, more oxygen beds could be provided in the hospital.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Minister Sharma also inaugurated facilities for X-ray and RO water for the patients, besides opening a police post in the hospital premises, Dr Bansal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021