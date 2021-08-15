Bengal reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 673 fresh cases

West Bengal’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 18,303 on Sunday after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 673 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,38,563, a health department bulletin said. The state now has 10,030 active cases, and 15,10,230 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 709 since Saturday. North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of single-day deaths at three, followed by two each in Kolkata, Howrah and Nadia, it said.

The fresh cases include 85 from North 24 Parganas, 77 in Kolkata and 71 in Darjeeling. Altogether, 1,63,87,157 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal thus far, the bulletin added.

