Health News Roundup: UK reports 26,750 further COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths; Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge and more

UK reports 26,750 further COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths

Britain on Sunday reported 26,750 further cases of COVID-19 and 61 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

Cuba's public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country's main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal's appearance on the state's mid-day news broadcast came as a Delta-driven surge in coronavirus cases and deaths swamped some provincial health services.

Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. Here's what we know about who will be eligible for the additional shots:

Vietnam health ministry reports 9,580 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported 9,580 new COVID-19 infections, exceeding more than 9,000 new cases for a fourth day running, as the Southeast Asian country battles against its worst outbreak yet.

Australia purchases Pfizer vaccines from Poland as COVID-19 infections spike

Australia has purchased about 1 million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in Sydney and its home state, which on Saturday entered a snap lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-21-new-local-covid-19-cases-2021-08-13 amid record new infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the extra vaccines would start arriving immediately and over half will be directed to 20- to 39-year-olds in New South Wales, as the state reported its second largest increase in locally transmitted infections.

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

Russia reported 21,624 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1,954 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,600,836. The government coronavirus task force said 816 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 170,499.

Serbia authorises third shot of COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

The Serbian health authorities authorised a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems, health workers and anyone vaccinated at least six months ago, country's labour minister said on Sunday. The Balkan country is facing a surge in coronavirus infections, with an average of over 900 cases a day in the past week due to the highly contagious Delta variant. It so far vaccinated over 50% of its population of around 7 million.

All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first COVID vaccine dose by Aug. 23

All 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Aug. 23, according to a target set by British Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Javid said on Sunday that offering young people the vaccine by that date will allow the teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September.

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 14 out of 415,915,655 doses delivered.

