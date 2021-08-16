Brazil registers 13,957 new cases of coronavirus and 270 new covid-19 deaths-health ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-08-2021
Brazil recorded 13,957 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 270 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,058, according to ministry data.
