Most Western diplomats have left Kabul - U.S. official
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 07:01 IST
Most Western diplomats have left Kabul, a U.S. official said on Monday as Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital.
"I can safely say the majority of Western diplomatic staff is out of Kabul now," the official told Reuters. Some support staff remain, the official added.
Helicopters have been ferrying diplomats from the embassy district in the city to Kabul airport since Sunday, when the Taliban entered the city.
