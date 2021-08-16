Most Western diplomats have left Kabul - U.S. official

Most Western diplomats have left Kabul, a U.S. official said on Monday as Taliban insurgents took over the Afghanistan capital.

"I can safely say the majority of Western diplomatic staff is out of Kabul now," the official told Reuters. Some support staff remain, the official added.

Advertisement

Helicopters have been ferrying diplomats from the embassy district in the city to Kabul airport since Sunday, when the Taliban entered the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)