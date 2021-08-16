Left Menu

China's new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day

While the eastern city of Nanjing, linked to many local infections since late July, has reported no more than two daily local cases since Aug 4, its officials on Sunday delayed the autumn re-opening of high schools and kindergartens until the risk dwindles further. A total of 51 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the mainland for Aug. 15, the NHC said, including new cases in travellers arriving from abroad.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 10:18 IST
New local COVID-19 infections in China declined for the sixth day, official data showed on Monday, as most regions pulled the latest outbreak under control, while others kept up vigilance by adding mass testing or delaying school re-openings.

In its lowest daily tally since July 24, China reported 13 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for Sunday, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed. Six local cases each were detected in the eastern province of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan, with one in the southern province of Hunan, the commission said.

Over the weekend, the cities of Zhengzhou and Shangqiu in Henan started a fourth round of mass tests citywide. Five officials in the provincial city of Shangqiu, including one from a hospital, have been stripped of their roles over negligence in virus control efforts, the official Xinhua news agency said.

In a statement on Sunday, city officials said more infections had followed a patient and their family failed to report travel details quickly and accurately. While the eastern city of Nanjing, linked to many local infections since late July, has reported no more than two daily local cases since Aug 4, its officials on Sunday delayed the autumn re-opening of high schools and kindergartens until the risk dwindles further.

A total of 51 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the mainland for Aug. 15, the NHC said, including new cases in travelers arriving from abroad. It also reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections.

No new deaths were reported. By Sunday, mainland China's tally of infections stood at 94,430, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

