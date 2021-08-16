Health News Roundup: UK reports 26,750 further COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths; Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK reports 26,750 further COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths

Britain on Sunday reported 26,750 further cases of COVID-19 and 61 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

Cuba's public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country's main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal's appearance on the state's mid-day news broadcast came as a Delta-driven surge in coronavirus cases and deaths swamped some provincial health services.

Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. Here's what we know about who will be eligible for the additional shots:

Vietnam health ministry reports 9,580 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported 9,580 new COVID-19 infections, exceeding more than 9,000 new cases for a fourth day running, as the Southeast Asian country battles against its worst outbreak yet.

China's new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day

New local COVID-19 infections in China declined for the sixth day, official data showed on Monday, as most regions pulled the latest outbreak under control, while others kept up vigilance by adding mass testing or delaying school re-openings.

In its lowest daily tally since July 24, China reported 13 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for Sunday, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed.

Japan to extend COVID-19 "state of emergency" lockdown through mid-Sept -report

The Japanese government is set to extend its "state of emergency" soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Monday. The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it.

Serbia authorises third shot of COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

The Serbian health authorities authorized the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems, health workers and anyone vaccinated at least six months ago, the country's labor minister said on Sunday. The Balkan country is facing a surge in coronavirus infections, with an average of over 900 cases a day in the past week due to the highly contagious Delta variant. It so far vaccinated over 50% of its population of around 7 million.

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. The Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among mostly the unvaccinated portion of the U.S. population, has caused hospitalizations to a spike in recent weeks, driving up the number of pediatric hospitalizations to 1,902 on Saturday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, while residents in Melbourne face a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown amid a surge in infections. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicenter of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years.

U.S. administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 14 out of 415,915,655 doses delivered.

