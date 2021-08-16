India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 54.58 cr

Left Menu

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 54.58 crores, said the Central government on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 54.58 crores, said the Central government on Monday. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 54,58,57,108 vaccine doses have been administered through 61,54,235 sessions out of which 17,43,114 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The country's recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent and out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,11,924 have already recovered from COVID-19, and 35,909 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The data revealed that 32,937 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the country's active caseload stands at 3,81,947 now. The active cases now constitute only 1.18 per cent of the total positive cases.

The country's daily positivity rate stood at 2.79 per cent on Monday and has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

