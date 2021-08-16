Left Menu

Covid: 6 new cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:30 IST
Covid: 6 new cases in Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded six new COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 20,451, officials said on Monday. Four people -- two each in Leh and Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 20,162, they said.

All the six new cases were reported from Leh, officials said.

No Covid-related death was recorded in Ladakh in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 207 coronavirus-related deaths so far, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 149 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 1,222 sample reports in Ladakh, including 647 from Leh and 575 from Kargil were found negative on Sunday, they said.

Officials said the total active cases in Ladakh stands at 82 -- 64 in Leh and 18 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021