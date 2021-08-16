Covid: 6 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded six new COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 20,451, officials said on Monday. Four people -- two each in Leh and Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 20,162, they said.

All the six new cases were reported from Leh, officials said.

No Covid-related death was recorded in Ladakh in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 207 coronavirus-related deaths so far, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 149 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 1,222 sample reports in Ladakh, including 647 from Leh and 575 from Kargil were found negative on Sunday, they said.

Officials said the total active cases in Ladakh stands at 82 -- 64 in Leh and 18 in Kargil district.

