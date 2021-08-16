Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday, while residents in Melbourne face a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown amid a surge in infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* North Macedonia has reimposed restrictions on access to cafes, restaurants, and public events in a bid to subdue a fresh spike in infections and nudge citizens to get vaccinated, prompting public anger and protests. * All 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first vaccine dose by Aug. 23, according to a target set by British Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

* Protesters marched in cities across France for a fifth consecutive weekend against rules compelling them to show a health pass for daily activities, but in lesser numbers than a week ago. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong's government said it would upgrade 15 overseas places including the United States, Spain and France to "high risk" from "medium risk" by Aug. 20, meaning international arrivals from those countries will face lengthened quarantine due to a resurgence of the coronavirus. * Taiwan has rejected an application for the emergency use of UBI Pharma's vaccine candidate, the government said.

* Japan's government will seek to extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and five other prefectures to Sept. 12, NHK reported. * Indonesia's president proposed a $188 billion budget for 2022 with a narrowing fiscal deficit and higher growth targets, but some analysts warn uncertainties over the pandemic could push the budget plans off the rails.

AMERICAS * As the Delta variant of the virus sweeps through Mexico's cities, more adults in their 30s and 40s are ending up in the hospital with polls showing vaccine hesitancy is rising in younger age groups.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel's economy grew an annualized 15.4% in the second quarter from the prior three months, bouncing back from a weak first quarter with big gains in exports, consumer spending, and investments after the country emerged from a third lockdown.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc has initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for Molnupiravir, an oral antiviral therapy treatment for COVID-19, it said in a statement on Friday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant with vaccinations.

* Thailand's economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter from the first helped by exports and government spending, but spiking cases continue to batter domestic activity and tourism, restraining its fragile recovery.

