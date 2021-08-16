Left Menu

Germany approves vaccinations for over-12s

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021
Germany approves vaccinations for over-12s
Germany's standing committee on vaccination, the Stiko, has given the go-ahead for all young people above the age of 12 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The country's disease control agency said Monday that Stiko found that especially data from the United States, where almost 10 million adolescents have been vaccinated, show that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks for children and teenagers.

The Stiko said vaccinations are now also recommended because the committee expects that children are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 during the current fourth wave of infections with the dominant and quickly spreading delta variant in Germany.

In the past months, the Stiko had been reluctant to recommend the vaccination for all youngsters, saying it did not have enough data and had recommended the shots only for children and teenagers with chronic illnesses.

However, earlier this month the German government had pushed to offer COVID-19 shots for all children above the age of 12 and some states had already sent out letters inviting them to local vaccination centers.

