Union Health Minister lauds COVID-19 prevention steps in Kerala

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Kerala with a central team on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, lauded the coronavirus prevention steps taken by the Left government.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:56 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Kerala with a central team on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, lauded the coronavirus prevention steps taken by the Left government. The state Public Relations Department, in a release, said that Mandaviya, after his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George, stated that the healthcare system here was excellent and assured availability of more vaccines for Kerala. The Union Minister praised the lack of vaccine wastage by the state, saying that it has set an example with regard to administration of doses.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also said that Kerala was ahead of the national average in vaccination and the death rate here was low, the PRD statement said.

Mandaviya and the central team visited Kerala at a time when it was accounting for more than half of the nation's daily fresh infection caseload.

Kerala on Sunday reported 18,582 new COVID-19 cases, which was more than half of the national total of 32,937 fresh coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate was 15.11 per cent in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

